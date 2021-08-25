Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets 2022 release date and fighter April O'Neil

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to all platforms next year, and with newly announced character April O'Neil on the roster.

The lovingly animated brawler made a brief appearance at today's Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase. Developer Dotemu confirmed the multiplatform 2022 release in a follow-up tweet. No specifics just yet, but it's nice to have some semblance of a timeline.

Shredder's Revenge is a classic 2D brawler with all the charm you'd expect from the makers of Streets of Rage 4 and the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics. Dotemu is proudly riffing on the 1987 cartoon, but that hasn't stopped it from delivering some truly stunning sprites.

With the addition of April O'Neil, Shredder's Revenge is now sitting at five playable characters, which means you won't necessarily have to fight over the four core turtle ninjas if you boot up some four-player co-op. You'll also have even more moves and combos to bring through the game's story and challenge modes as you – and this may come as a surprise – fend off Shredder and his crew.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and (currently unspecified, but presumably most) consoles next year. If you're looking for some turtle goodness arriving a little sooner, check out the many new TMNT comics coming in 2021 (and beyond).