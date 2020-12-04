All the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, graphic novels, collections arriving in 2020 and beyond

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are one of the most idiosyncratic, infectious, and popular creations in comic books, and continue to thrive today with live-action movies, cartoons, and - yes - comic books.
IDW Publishing has led the TMNT revival in comics after Nickelodeon acquired the franchise in 2009, having found a winning formula by blending modern aesthetics with the continued involvement of the Turtles' original creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.
A vibrant new facet to the TMNT franchise emerged recently with the dark, near-future world of TMNT: Last Ronin. This Dark Knight Returns-esque vision of a dystopian future finds three of the founding turtles dead and a fourth looking for revenge. The five-issue limited series is currently on a quarterly schedule, with the next issue due out in early 2021.
Meanwhile in the flagship Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title, writer/artist Sophie Campbell continues to push the founding four (and new recruit, Jennika) further into the sci-fi aspects of the franchise creators Eastman and Laird previously seeded back in the '80s.
And while Jennika is blending in with the team in the main title, the female turtle is also starring in her second limited series - titled, aptly enough, Jennika II.
And that's not to mention the numerous new TMNT collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.
For more on all of IDW Publishing's TMNT offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:
Here's a week-by-week rundown of new TMNT comics:
Wednesday, December 9
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #112 by writer Sophie Campbell and artist Jodie Nishijima
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113 by writer/artist Sophie Campbell
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #3 (of 5) by writer/artist Brahm Revel
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 5 TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Vol. 1) #56 - #62
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 (of 5) by writers Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz; with artists Eastman, Esau Escorza, and Issac Escorza
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Leonardo TPB IDW hasn't specified what this collects
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #4 (of 5) by writer Ronda Pattison and artist Jodie Nishijima
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114 by writer/artist Sophie Campbell
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 12 HC Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Macro-Series: Michelangelo and Macro-Series: Leonardo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe #23 - #25, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #85 - #89, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3 (of 5) by writers Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz, with artists Eastman, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 2 - Life After Death TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #106 - #110
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends, Vol. 2 TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #14 - #26
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
- Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III HC Collects Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 - #6.
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection, Vol. 13 TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #90 - #100, Macro-Series: Raphael, and the Shredder in Hell limited series
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 - #5.