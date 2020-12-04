All the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, graphic novels, collections arriving in 2020 and beyond

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are one of the most idiosyncratic, infectious, and popular creations in comic books, and continue to thrive today with live-action movies, cartoons, and - yes - comic books.

IDW Publishing has led the TMNT revival in comics after Nickelodeon acquired the franchise in 2009, having found a winning formula by blending modern aesthetics with the continued involvement of the Turtles' original creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

A vibrant new facet to the TMNT franchise emerged recently with the dark, near-future world of TMNT: Last Ronin. This Dark Knight Returns-esque vision of a dystopian future finds three of the founding turtles dead and a fourth looking for revenge. The five-issue limited series is currently on a quarterly schedule, with the next issue due out in early 2021.

Meanwhile in the flagship Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title, writer/artist Sophie Campbell continues to push the founding four (and new recruit, Jennika) further into the sci-fi aspects of the franchise creators Eastman and Laird previously seeded back in the '80s.

And while Jennika is blending in with the team in the main title, the female turtle is also starring in her second limited series - titled, aptly enough, Jennika II.

And that's not to mention the numerous new TMNT collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of IDW Publishing's TMNT offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of new TMNT comics:

Wednesday, December 9

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #112 by writer Sophie Campbell and artist Jodie Nishijima

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #4 (of 5) by writer Ronda Pattison and artist Jodie Nishijima

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114 by writer/artist Sophie Campbell

by writer/artist Sophie Campbell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 12 HC Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Macro-Series: Michelangelo and Macro-Series: Leonardo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe #23 - #25, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #85 - #89, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3 (of 5) by writers Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz, with artists Eastman, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 2 - Life After Death TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #106 - #110

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends, Vol. 2 TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #14 - #26

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III HC Collects Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 - #6.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection, Vol. 13 TPB Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #90 - #100, Macro-Series: Raphael, and the Shredder in Hell limited series

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)