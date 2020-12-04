All the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, graphic novels, collections arriving in 2020 and beyond

By

Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, Jennika, and more - all the TMNT new comics you could want!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are one of the most idiosyncratic, infectious, and popular creations in comic books, and continue to thrive today with live-action movies, cartoons, and - yes - comic books.

IDW Publishing has led the TMNT revival in comics after Nickelodeon acquired the franchise in 2009, having found a winning formula by blending modern aesthetics with the continued involvement of the Turtles' original creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

A vibrant new facet to the TMNT franchise emerged recently with the dark, near-future world of TMNT: Last Ronin. This Dark Knight Returns-esque vision of a dystopian future finds three of the founding turtles dead and a fourth looking for revenge. The five-issue limited series is currently on a quarterly schedule, with the next issue due out in early 2021.

Meanwhile in the flagship Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title, writer/artist Sophie Campbell continues to push the founding four (and new recruit, Jennika) further into the sci-fi aspects of the franchise creators Eastman and Laird previously seeded back in the '80s.

And while Jennika is blending in with the team in the main title, the female turtle is also starring in her second limited series - titled, aptly enough, Jennika II.

And that's not to mention the numerous new TMNT collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of IDW Publishing's TMNT offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of new TMNT comics:

