Take your pick of three Switch Lite colors for $183 at eBay right now

If you're on the hunt for a cheap Nintendo Switch deal, prowl no longer. The latest piece of gaming tech from Nintendo is just the companion you need for all your travels (or for hiding in your bedroom away from all the winter dreariness), and it's easy to pick one up with a sizable discount on the Nintendo Switch price . You'll find your choice of Nintendo Switch Lite systems for $182.99 at eBay right now, a discount of $17 off the standard price.

New Nintendo hardware holds its value for a long, long time, and this is easily one of the best prices we've seen on a Switch Lite yet. Even better, you still have your choice of all three standard Switch Lite colorways: you can pick your choice of noble grey, chic turquoise, or vivacious yellow. That's right, I said vivacious.

Switch Lite is an ultra-portable version of the standard Switch. It's smaller, lighter, and easier to hold with permanently attached controls on both sides, and though it can't plug into your TV via a Switch dock, it's without a doubt the more handheld-friendly gaming experience. If you already have a standard Switch and usually favor handheld mode, or if you're just looking to get started with Switch, this is a great option.

Nintendo Switch Lite | $182.99 at eBay (was $199.99)

Nintendo Switch Lite | $182.99 at eBay (was $199.99)

The hot new Switch Lite console from Nintendo is extra portable, and this deal will let you take your pick of its three standard color options for $17 off the standard price.

Switch Lite comes with 32GB of storage built-in, which is enough to get you started. But if you really want to capitalize on its handheld power, you'll want to get a big, reliable, and cheap Nintendo Switch SD card to download all your games for instant access.