Take-Two says Tiny Tina's Wonderlands exceeded expectations and the "franchise" will grow for "years to come"

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands "outperformed" expectations at Take-Two, and company CEO Strauss Zelnick says it will "look forward to the possibilities for this new franchise" for "years to come."

Zelnick discussed Wonderlands' launch at the company's latest earnings call following the release of its Q4 report . Zelnick says it is "viewed as the best new franchise launch from 2K in several years," and noted that "over 40%" of Wonderlands players had never played a Borderlands game before.

Take-Two's accompanying report notes that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was among the company's biggest successes, alongside the newly released WWE 2K22 and the enduring popularity of Red Dead Redemption 2. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands obviously haven't sold the 44 million copies Red Dead Redemption 2 has, but it's clearly done pretty well for itself.

Despite a disappointing first DLC described as "one of the worst Gearbox has ever dropped," Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has cemented itself as a worthy successor to the Borderlands legacy. An active community quickly sprung up around the fantasy-infused looter-shooter, thinking up absurd boss-melting strategies , making the likes of Shrek and Kratos with its impressive character creator , and working out the best guns in the game .

Borderlands creator Gearbox, part of 2K under Take-Two, moved to purchase Wonderlands co-developer Lost Boys Interactive following the game's successful launch. Today's comments from Take-Two reaffirm interest in continuing work on the game and indeed the "franchise," seemingly beyond the scope of its current four-DLC season pass .