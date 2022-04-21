Tiny Tina's Wonderlands co-developer is being bought by Borderlands studio

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands co-developer Lost Boys Interactive is being bought by Gearbox.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Gearbox, creator of the Borderlands series, is set to purchase Lost Boys Interactive. The studio worked with Gearbox on its most recent release, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Founded in 2017, Lost Boys Interactive is a relatively new development studio. If you're not familiar with the name, you'll certainly recognise the games it's worked on. As well as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Lost Boys Interactive has lent its talents to major franchises such as Call of Duty and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Following the sale, Lost Boys Interactive will be an independent subsidiary of Gearbox and will work with the developer on its future releases.

On Gearbox's acquisition, Lost Boys Interactive CEO and co-founder Shaun Nivens said, "We founded Lost Boys with a dream to work on products that would be globally recognized and loved. We're incredibly excited to join Gearbox and continue doing what we do best - making amazing games that entertain and inspire others."

Last year saw Gearbox itself acquired by Embracer Group in a deal worth a whopping $1.3 billion. The Borderlands studio hasn't disclosed how much it's buying Lost Boys Interactive for.

