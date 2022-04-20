Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC names seem to hint at at least one Mirrorverse

All four of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' upcoming DLC chapter titles have now been revealed.

Following the announcement of the game's first expansion, the upcoming Coiled Captors chapter on Thursday, Gearbox has debuted the following three chapters. These additional slices of content will round out Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' first season pass.

After "Coiled Captors" debuts on April 21, we can expect DLC 2, "Glutton's Gamble", then DLC 3, "Molten Mirrors", and DLC 3, "Shattering Spectreglass". All of these titles appear via the official Tiny Tina's Wonderlands blog, though there are no official dates for any of the releases just yet.

Given that there's been a wealth of content to wade through in the base game, players can likely use the additional time to spend clearing the endgame Chaos Chambers as well as getting through the first DLC drop.

In the "Coiled Captors" DLC, players will need to take on a variety of weekly challenges in a bid to slay some particularly nasty monsters. There are also plenty of new guns, as you'd expect, cosmetic items, and additional goodies to collect in the expansion, with rotating objectives to keep track of.

It's unclear if the next DLC drops will center on weekly unique challenges or retain a focus on loot, but one of them will end up adding a brand new class to the shooter. This could pave the way for a story-centric expansion at some point, but so far nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Either way, with all of this additional content on the way, it's probably a good idea to go farm some more guns and gear - you can never be too prepared in the Wonderlands.

