Taika Waititi says he'll bring his tone to Star Wars

Taika Waititi is bringing his particular brand of comedy to the Star Wars universe.

In a new interview with /Film, the actor and director was asked if it's been difficult to incorporate his Thor: Love and Thunder and What We do in the Shadows type of comedy into the script for his yet-to-be-titled upcoming Star Wars movie.

"No. No, I'm able to kind of bring my tone. At the moment it's just very early, because I ... still haven't even finished the script," Waititi explained. "I'm still trying to come up with ideas and I'm mostly kind of in that part of the process where it's still very kind of open. And when I write, I kind of write every idea I've ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down into something. But I'm still throwing everything at the wall right now."

He previously told Total Film that he plans to take a new, fresh approach to the Star Wars franchise.

"Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," he said. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

