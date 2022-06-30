Taika Waititi isn’t sure when (or if) his Star Wars movie is getting made

Taika Waititi has provided a new update on his Star Wars movie – and it’s not good news for those hoping for an imminent filming announcement.

"I’m trying to write the Star Wars idea at the moment," Waititi told The New York Times (opens in new tab). Nothing is set in stone, however, with the Thor: Love and Thunder director revealing that it all hinges on his completed script.

"I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even," Waititi admits. "I am cool as well to take six months off and just go hang out with my kids."

In our own interview with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration, she implied that a ‘late 2023’ window was being pencilled-in for Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie but they "haven’t locked anything in."

Touching on the need for a new take on Star Wars – complete with fresh characters and stories – Waititi recently told us, "I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand."

He explained, "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

