Switch just had its best October sales ever

It's been almost four years since launch and the Nintendo Switch continues to be a hit, just now celebrating its best October sales ever with 735,000 units sold. In fact, the plucky hybrid console now has the second-highest October sales of any gaming console in history, second only to the Wii's 807,000 units sold in 2008.

As detailed in a press release from Nintendo, the Switch is also the best-selling console in the US, a title it's held for a whopping 23 months. Nintendo sees the enduring success of the Switch as a reassurance that it still commands space in the market, even as the PS5 and Xbox Series X usher in a new generation this week. "Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come," said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

Talking to The Verge, Nintendo of America SVP of sales and marketing Nick Chavez credits the Switch's extraordinarily successful October with two key factors: better supply of stock, and that adorable Animal Crossing special edition Switch. "That came back into the marketplace around October 4th, and many people were excited to get their hands on that as quickly as possible," Chavez said, adding that "We're going to continue to have that in ample supply throughout this holiday and into 2021." Hooray! The cutest Switch ever stays.

