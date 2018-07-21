"Sup, I'm a superhero" - here are the 7 best moments from the Shazam! trailer in GIF form

While the likes of Batman v Superman and Justice League would lead you to believe that the DC Extended Universe doesn’t understand comedy, Wonder Woman and the upcoming Aquaman suggest otherwise. We can now add Shazam! to that list, based on the cheery, delightful nature of its first trailer, which was released at San Diego Comic Con 2018.

Interestingly enough, the film hails from David F. Sandberg, a director whose work includes Annabelle: Creation. While that flick is not exactly teeming with cheer or delight, it’s obvious that he’s going all-in on the light-hearted tone for Shazam! Seriously, this looks like the most family-friendly entry in the DC universe. Things kick off as 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) discovers he can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) when he says the magic word.

The most amusing parts of this trailer are when we see the adult Billy hanging out with his best friend, Freddy (played by the It movie's Jack Dylan Grazer). It’s basically like the Tom Hanks ‘80s classic Big, but instead of him just being an adult, he’s, you know, an adult in a padded superhero outfit with powers.

Here are the best bits:

Billy’s new family

Billy meets Freddy, who warns him of his new foster family: “They seem nice, but don’t buy it. It gets real Game of Thrones around here. *snorts* Dude, just messing around, you’re looking at me like ‘why so dark?’ You’re a disabled foster kid, you’ve got it all.”

When Billy meets... Shazam!

Billy encounters an ancient wizard who tells him the word he must say to become an adult… is SHAZAM! “What, are you for real?” is Billy’s retort.

The trouble with supersuits

"What are your superpowers?” Freddy asks. “Superpowers?" Billy replies, "I don’t even know how to pee in this thing!”

Billy shakin' his thang

His first superpower test goes pretty well.

Billy's attempt at flight

His second? Not so much.

Solving the biggest first world problem

“Your phone’s charged… and your phone’s charged… and *sets fire to an old man’s phone*”

"Oh hey, sup, I'm a superhero."

Billy’s super suave pick-up line after he and Freddy leave a convenience store, arms laden with chips and soda having defended it from a trio of thieves. Classy.