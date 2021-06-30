Succession season 3 will air this fall, says HBO boss

Succession season 3 will premiere this fall, two years after the last season aired, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has confirmed.

HBO's official synopsis of the new season is as follows: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy begins season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Season 3 of the comedy drama is certainly lining up to be a big one, with several new additions to the cast. Adrien Brody will guest star as a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar, the Roy family's global media empire.

Alexander Skarsgård is another new addition to the cast for season 3 – he will play a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. Sanaa Lathan and Jihae Kim are also joining the cast. Meanwhile, alongside Brian Cox, who's back as Logan, and Jeremy Strong, who reprises his role as Kendall, Matthew Mcfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook return as the rest of the debauched and dysfunctional Roy family.

As for how many more seasons we can expect after number three, the answer is five – at most. "I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett recently said in an interview with The Times . "We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [showrunner Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight."

The show has been hugely successful, winning a total of nine Emmys over the course of its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong. Showrunner Armstrong has also worked on TV shows like The Thick of It, Peep Show, and Black Mirror.