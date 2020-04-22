Stream How I Met Your Mother online and watch each season around the world

Good old-fashioned comfort TV is what we all need right now, and being able to stream How I Met Your Mother online fits the bill. But where can you find each season? It's time to suit up!

If you want to stream How I Met Your Mother online, we've got the answer for you below. That includes every corner of the world - there's no reason why anyone should miss out. Just skip to the relevant section to find out how you can get in on the action.

Based in New York and following friends Ted, Marshall, Lily, Robin, and Barney, it's set up as a flashback where future-Ted tells his children the winding story of "how I met your mother". There are nine seasons to enjoy, so settle in for the long haul. Not that you'll mind - it's funny, good-natured, and oh-so quotable. You could even say it's legend...(wait for it)...dary.

Stream How I Met Your Mother - USA

Hulu | From $5.99 per month

Hulu | From $5.99 per month

Good news, everyone - all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are available online via Hulu. It's nice and easy to sign up, isn't too expensive, and has plenty of other shows to enjoy as well. Brooklyn Nine-Nine can be found on Hulu, for instance. What's more, there's something to suit most budgets. You can either grab a cheaper subscription with ads, opt for a pricier one without them, or grab a larger Disney Plus bundle that gets you Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

Stream How I Met Your Mother - Canada

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

The one place you can stream How I Met Your Mother in Canada is Netflix. The popular service has every episode of the show in its library, and chances are, you probably already own a membership. Although prices start at $8.99, you can snag yourself higher quality resolutions (4K, namely) or multiple screens with a slightly more expensive membership.

Stream How I Met Your Mother - UK

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

Looking for How I Met Your Mother in the UK? Netflix says hello. It has all nine seasons on offer, letting you binge it from start to finish (with a bit of Friends on the side, perhaps). There are loads of other shows to enjoy on Netflix, too. The Witcher, Stranger Things, Lost in Space, and more are exclusive to the platform.

Stream How I Met Your Mother - Australia

Stan | From $10 per month

Stan | From $10 per month

Where will you find How I Met Your Mother in Australia? Stan! All nine seasons and every single episode are available there, starting from $10 per month. Luckily, there are no locked-in contracts or ads to worry about. That's good news, particularly because you might have other streaming services on the go.

Stream How I Met Your Mother from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $5.49 per month

ExpressVPN | From $5.49 per month

For those who can't easily watch How I Met Your Mother online - or are lumbered with expensive, unappealing deals - a VPN is your best option. What is a VPN, though? It's a 'Virtual Private Network' that tricks your internet into thinking you're somewhere else. That gives you a way around region restrictions, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. When it comes to How I Met Your Mother via VPN, we'd suggest using a UK server and the UK version of Netflix. That one has every season and episode, letting you binge the whole lot as and when you like. You can also use a VPN to sign up for the US Hulu streaming service if you prefer though. There are free simple steps to follow: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much everything. 2: Connect to a UK server. Because the UK version of Netflix has all of How I Met Your Mother, we'd suggest connecting to a UK server to access it. 3: Head over to Netflix. Once you set your location, visit Netflix, sign up as normal/log in, and start watching!