Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo says season 4 is the "scariest" yet

It may still be a while until Stranger Things season 4 hits the small screen, but in the meantime Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has teased what we can expect from the upcoming instalment of the Netflix show.

When asked about the upcoming season in a recent interview with Us Weekly , Matarazzo had one word: “Yikes.”

He continued: “I think most would probably say it’s the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film.”

The actor also spoke about the now-confirmed return of Chief Hopper , played by David Harbour, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of season 3.

“I guess most of the cast had a pretty good idea that he might be making a return, but they weren’t too sure about it from the beginning,” he said. “By the time we had gotten to the table read [and] we had all started reading together, it had been pretty clear. But it was great to have it confirmed when we saw David there.”

Although we still don’t have much to go on in terms of plot, Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, has previously teased that season 4 will be “really big.” “Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy,” she told Vogue last year. “Everytime we end a season, we all think, where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go? Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!’”