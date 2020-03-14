Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available for digital purchase four days early

In a pleasant surprise, Disney has decided to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on digital platforms, four days before the planned March 17 release date. As of right now, you can purchase (not rent) the movie on Amazon , Vudu , FandangoNow , and other places for $20, or $25 for 4K UHD.

The surprise release comes just after Disney announced that Frozen 2 would make its debut on the Disney Plus streaming service on Sunday, March 15, a whole three months ahead of schedule. The Walt Disney Company is releasing the two movies early just as widespread concern over the coronavirus outbreak is keeping more and more people at home for extended periods of time, where they're in dire need of quality entertainment.

The effects of COVID-19 on entertainment industries has been seismic. During this week alone, the Entertainment Software Association made the decision to cancel E3 2020 entirely, EA suspended all live esports events , Disney suspended production on seven live-action movies , and several high-profile movies were delayed.

Though we're likely to continue to see these types of precautions affect how and when we consume and discuss entertainment, Disney releasing content early adds some much-needed comfort into the mix of fear and uncertainty.

And if it's all left you feeling a bit helpless, know that Nvidia is reaching out to PC gamers for their help - or rather, the help of their computers - to help experts learn more about the coronavirus and potential solutions.