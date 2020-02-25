Star Wars: The High Republic is a new series set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga

A new era of Star Wars stories is upon us. Previously known only as Project Luminous, The High Republic is a series of interconnected books and comics set 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, and features everything from exciting new villains to Wookiee Jedi.

The first arc will be titled The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, and the opening salvo of books and comics are expected to arrive later this year to coincide with the Star Wars Celebration in August.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi (trying saying that after one too many blue milks) will also be the title of the first novel, penned by Charles Soule, and features a Wookiee Jedi on its cover. There’s also a Marvel comic series, a High Republic Adventures comic book, plus a pair of YA novels to look forward to.

Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, the Galactic Republic is at its height. Protected by the Jedi Knights, guardians of peace and justice throughout the galaxy.Get the details on #StarWarsTheHighRepublic, exclusively on https://t.co/mVXi17qoJk: https://t.co/iEdglKjC6Y pic.twitter.com/hmDuUZwNjDFebruary 25, 2020

That wave of new stories has been described in MCU-esque fashion as “Phase 1” of The High Republic. A reveal video also drew back the shadowy curtain on the villains of the piece – the Nihil, who are described as “space Vikings” – and dan ominous-sounding Great Disaster “spins the galaxy off into a dangerous new direction.”

And what else can we expect? “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy of The High Republic’s previously untapped time period.

It’s important to note, however, that The High Republic is sticking to the page – at least for now. StarWars.com confirms that The High Republic “will not overlap any of the filmed features or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners a vast amount of room to tell Star Wars stories with new adventures and original characters.”

So, a whole new corner of the Star Wars universe to play in. For now, no more Skywalkers – just an entirely new galaxy-spanning series to get excited about.

