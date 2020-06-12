Star Wars: Squadrons confirmed by EA and its first trailer is coming on Monday

Update: Star Wars: Squadrons is official and its first trailer is coming early next week.

EA revealed the title and started the countdown for its official reveal trailer just hours after Star Wars: Squadron was briefly leaked on the Xbox.com homepage. The trailer will debut at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST on Monday, June 15.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3jJune 12, 2020

Original story follows

Star Wars: Squadrons has leaked ahead of its proper announcement, and it looks like it will be all about air and space battles in the time of the Rebellion.

The top part of the Xbox.com homepage briefly featured a highlighted spot for Star Wars: Squadrons, as spotted in this tweet from Gematsu. The pre-order button on the site led to a broken page with "star-wars-squadrons" in its URL, and the art shows a Rebel and Imperial pilot surrounded by their respective forces flying into combat against each other.

The main slider at https://t.co/Ip7VQ0ZQsL has leaked the reveal of Star Wars: Squadrons (likely the game that leaked as Project Maverick). There's a Pre-Order button that leads here https://t.co/izbTuK5PLY which returns a "Page not Found" error pic.twitter.com/jKRxHA1lFiJune 12, 2020

It's been a while since we got a vehicle-focused Star Wars game, with beloved series like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron presenting more arcadey battles and X-Wing vs TIE Fighter offering a more flight-sim-like experience. I can't say what approach Star Wars: Squadrons will take just from this leak - but it looks like it will include an impressive variety of ships: I count an X-wing, Y-wing, A-wing, V-wing, TIE fighter, TIE bomber, TIE interceptor, TIE reaper, and more just in the promotional art.

According to anonymous sources cited by VentureBeat , Star Wars: Squadrons is the proper name for Star Wars: Project Maverick and it's coming to PC and consoles this fall. The sources say that Squadrons is about piloting iconic Star Wars ships in aerial and space battles, with both a single-player campaign and multiplayer modes. Industry rumors point to Maverick being a smaller project, so you probably shouldn't expect another game on the scale of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars Battlefront 2 .

You can expect Electronic Arts to share a bunch of news about its upcoming projects at EA Play Live next week , so keep an eye out for more Star Wars: Squadrons news then.