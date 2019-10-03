Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gets an absolutely adorable new character: Babu Frik

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has just fulfilled its cuteness quota. Introducing Babu Frik, a new addition to Episode 9, and one that will probably feature prominently on Funko-filled shelves across the land due to its distinctive look and oh-so-adorable face. Look at the little guy!

As revealed on The Star Wars Show, Babu Frik is a “tiny droidsmith working among the Spice Runners of Kajimi,” which confirms the Frikster is more than just there to look sweet; he’s presumably handy in the Resistance’s fight against the First Order, too.

On The #StarWarsShow: we recap the reveals from Triple #ForceFriday, @DisneyPlus's Obi-Wan Kenobi series finds a director, and we take a look at Babu Frik. Plus, find out how you can attend the red carpet premiere of #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Presented by GEICO. pic.twitter.com/ffTmMDxi73October 2, 2019

The planet of Kajimi is one of Rise of Skywalker’s new destinations. The Star Wars Wiki describes it as a “snow-dusted planet” where Keri Russell’s mysterious Zorii Bliss once made her home.

StarWars.com has revealed even more about the fantastically fuzzy mechanic: Babu Frik can “can reprogram or modify virtually any droid — regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.” Could that explain C-3PO’s worryingly red eyes in the recent round of D23 footage?

More than anything, though, it’s refreshing to see the weird and wonderful creatures in a galaxy far, far away once again come to the fore, especially one that ranks high on the Star Wars Huggable Scale that I totally just invented (joint top with Jawas; Jar-Jar is dead last).

It’s also a nice reminder that Star Wars is not all about Skywalkers and Sith – sometimes you get a Babu Frik-shaped surprise that just about makes your day.

