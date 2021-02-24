Star Wars Republic Commando is coming to Switch and PS4

Star Wars Republic Commando is heading to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on April 6.

In an announcement today, the port's developer, Aspyr Media, confirmed that the 2005 fan-favourite will be returning "as a single-player experience with modernized controls." It's due to launch on Switch and PS4 on April 6, having originally released on PC and the original Xbox.

A new trailer offers a refresher of the game's story, which puts you in the armour of the leader of an elite squad of clone commandos during the Clone Wars. That conflict is set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and is better documented by the Clone Wars TV series, but Republic Commando tells its own, standalone story. The game originally launched with a multiplayer mode, but that won't be returning in the port.

The involvement of Aspyr Media in the porting process should reassure long-time fans of Republic Commando. The developer has a good track record when it comes to Star Wars ports, having produced the mobile versions of the Knights of the Old Republic games.

That said, news that the team has been working on Republic Commando is might prove to be disappointing news for those speculating that the studio was working on a new KOTOR game. With Aspyr appearing to hire a number of former Bioware developers, some had hoped that the Knights of the Old Republic series could be getting a third chapter, but the existence of this port could be the project the studio has focused on.

Still, Lucasfilm Games has begun to unveil new Star Wars projects in light of EA's exclusivity period expiring in 2023. Most notable among those is Ubisoft's Star Wars game from the Division 2 team.

Republic Commando scores high on our list of the best Star Wars games.