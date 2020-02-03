New Star Wars concept art reveals Colin Trevorrow’s vision for Episode 9

To paraphrase Smash Mouth, the Star Wars leaks keep coming and they don’t stop coming. The alternate Episode 9 – originally titled Duel of the Fates, and set to be directed by Colin Trevorrow – may b the biggest ‘What if?’ in franchise history, and new concept art has revealed more from the Star Wars movie that never was.

The Star Wars: Duel of the Fates leaks feature several set-pieces ranging from the hilarious (BB-8 disguising itself as a First Order droid), to the ‘holy hell, why didn’t we get this?’ with all the Kylo Ren scenes on Remnicore and Mortis. You can see them all now on Imgur, as well as a quick snapshot of them below.

New concept art from Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates leaked and it honestly looks fantastic, I have no idea why J.J. didn't use any of these ideas in TROS. Check it out. #StarWars (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ttj7esTEq4February 2, 2020

There’s even a look at Yoda. While the Jedi Master doesn’t appear in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he was to play a role in Kylo Ren’s downfall in Duel of the Dates, helping Luke Skywalker "extinguish" Ben Solo. Speaking of which, the Sith Lord gets several moments in the spotlight, including a staredown with a double-bladed lightsaber-wielding Rey.

The Star Wars leak follows on from another batch of Duel of the Fates concept art leaks, plus the script for Trevorrow’s Episode 9 which emerged earlier this year. The director himself confirmed that both leaks were accurate on social media, while also clearing up one of Duel of the Fates’ most contentious plot points: BB-8 doesn’t die; ‘tis but a scratch.

No, this won’t make the pain from not getting Duel of the Fates any easier – but any peeks into Colin Trevorrow’s Episode 9 are always welcome. Even if it does include Goth BB-8.

