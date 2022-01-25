Star Wars Jedi 2, Star Wars FPS, and a Star Wars strategy game all in the works at Respawn

Three new Star Wars games are coming from Respawn Entertainment, and two of them are all-new projects.

EA, Respawn, and Lucasfilm jointly announced the new projects today, confirming that the trio will include a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Work on the new Star Wars Jedi game is once again being headed by Stig Asmussen, who was game director on the previous title and was previously best known for directing God of War 3.

The second project is a new first-person shooter being led by Peter Hirschmann, who oversaw games including Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and the original Battlefront games during his time at LucasArts, and more recently headed up the VR shooter Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond at Respawn: “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” Hirschmann said in the announcement.

The third project is a strategy game, which is uncharted territory for the action-centric Respawn, but it's going in with a seasoned partner: newly announced studio Bit Reactor, composed of ex-Firaxis developers, will lead development on the project while Respawn will serve in a production role.

EA says work has begun on all three projects, though it didn't provide a timeline for when we should expect to see any of them. Recent rumors put the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel in line for a proper announcement before E3 and release date near the end of the year. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier added on his Twitter account that the other two projects "sound like they're many years away" .