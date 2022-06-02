Star Wars fans think Reva might have the same fate as a Jedi Fallen Order character

Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers ahead!

Many fans have pointed out storyline similarities between Imperial Inquisitor Reva Sevander and Trilla Suduri, an Imperial Inquisitor from the video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

Just like Reva, Trilla was a Jedi who crossed over to the dark side after the Empire rose to power. She was tasked by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining members of the Jedi Order. In Obi-Wan, Reva is tasked by Vader to take out the remaining Jedi Knights who survived Order 66. Unfortunately for Trilla, she was ultimately killed by Vader for failing to defeat Jedi fugitive Cal Kestis in a battle at the Inquisitorius headquarters. Many Star Wars fans have theorized that Reva is on track to receive the same fate.

A fan tweeted a photoset that features a screenshot of scenes from both Obi-Wan and Fallen Order where both inquisitors are addressed by Darth Vader. In the series, Vader tells Reva: "Fail me, and you will not live to regret it." In the game, Vader tells Trilla, "You have failed me, Inquisitor," before killing her. The parallels are...striking, to say the least. Plus, the Inquisitorius headquarters in Obi-Wan first appeared in Fallen Order.

// #Kenobi spoilers-------i'm not doing well mentally pic.twitter.com/vj12W8Pz46June 1, 2022 See more

"Yeah, Reva and Vader's relationship is giving Fallen Order vibes! Not looking good for [Reva]!" one Twitter user said.

"So do we think SW has learned its lesson yet and Reva's gonna live, or are we gonna have to add her to the stupidly long list of sympathetic villains who die for their redemption? 'Cause I'm looking at this show and all I'm seeing is Fallen Order and Trilla..." said another.

"It's low-key bad for Reva right because the vibes Vader is giving off [are that] she's gonna get Trilla'd," someone commented.

"Calling it now, Reva gets killed by Vader so that A New Hope can still happen, but Trilla's death gets retconned in Jedi: Survivor," a fan theorized.

Some have also theorized that Reva and Trilla knew each other, which is possible given that Jedi: Fallen Order is part of Star Wars canon. Trilla is known as The Second Sister while Reva is known as The Third Sister.

"I bet Reva and Trilla were frenemies," said one Twitter user.

"Is Reva one of the kids Trilla and Cere smuggled out of the temple because if they found Trilla when she was hiding with them…" another posited.

As for Reva's fate, we'll just have to keep watching to find out. Check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out when the next episode drops on Disney Plus.