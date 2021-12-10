Star Wars: Eclipse is the new High Republic game from Quantic Dream

Star Wars: Eclipse, the rumored project from Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream, has been officially revealed with a thrilling cinematic trailer.

Debuting during The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars: Eclipse is an "intricately branching action-adventure game" set during the High Republic era. Quantic Dream says it "can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands," which sounds in line with what we've come to expect from the studio. After the cult classic Heavy Rain launched in 2010, Quantic Dream released Beyond: Two Souls in 2013 and Detroit: Become Human in 2018.

There's no release date for Star Wars Eclipse yet, but Quantic Dream says it's still in "early development," so don't expect it until 2022 at the very earliest.

This story is developing...