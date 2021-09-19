Detroit: Beyond Human studio Quantic Dream is rumored to be working on a new Star Wars game

Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is reportedly working on a new Star Wars game.

Though we can only write this up with a skeptical bucket of proverbial salt right now, two different sources have said similar things in recent weeks, citing that following the end of the studio's three-game exclusivity deal with Sony, it has now signed up with Disney.

"They've now finished their contract with Sony and will be signing with Disney," French YouTuber Gautoz teased earlier this week (thanks, VGC ). "It looks like they will be working on a Star Wars game."

DualShockers' Tom Henderson has separately hinted the same thing, too, although a touch more subtlely; instead, Henderson posted an image of a red and blue lightsaber crossed in front of a Detroit Become Human android.

Is it definitely happening? Not even slightly. But it's interesting that two separate sources have made similar claims so close in time to each other, and Henderson has been proven correct in regards to leaks they've made in the past, so watch this space, I guess.

Quantic Dream has been pretty quiet lately beyond the surprise re-release of Fahrenheit – or Indigo Prophecy, depending upon where you are in the world – last year. Back in February, Quantic Dream unannounced a new game was in the works , which it hopes will explore new ways of video game storytelling.

In an interview, studio head David Cage discussed Quantic Dream's ambitions for its next game and outlined his desire for "meaningful experiences questioning players' moral values" that make the player the hero.

"I also believe that there are other ways of telling moving and emotional stories that we haven’t tried out yet, and I am really interested in exploring new directions," Cage said at the time.