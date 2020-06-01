Star Wars Battlefront 2 collectibles location guide

As you progress your way through the campaign, there are a series of Star Wars Battlefront 2 collectibles to pick up and add to your bounty. There are 23 of these trinkets to find in total, and they come in the form a crates that you need to hack with your mini droid pal. A lot of these are tucked away off the main path in Star Wars Battlefront 2, so if you don't know where to look you could easily breeze past and miss them. That's where we come in, so follow our guide and you'll soon have located all of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 collectibles.

8 essential Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips to know before you play

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hero guide and best Hero Star Card builds

Sadly, there's no trophy or achievement for finding all the collectibles, however there are still rewards to be had. From the main menu, head to Career then Campaign Milestones and scroll to the bottom where the Scavenger Milestones show your progress. Find all the collectibles in a mission then highlight the Scavenger Milestone to claim your reward - you get 25 Crafting Parts for each completed Milestone, which you can use to purchase and craft new Star Cards.

Follow our guide and The Force will be with you. Always.





Prologue: The Cleaner

3 Collectibles

Collectible 1

At the start of the mission once you've shocked the Rebel and taken control of the droid, turn right and Slice the crate stacked against the wall.





Collectible 2

When you exit the second ventilation shaft, head through the lower area full of computer banks to find the crate on top of some boxes.





Collectible 3

After retrieving a weapon and taking out the Rebels up ahead, turn left and go along the walkway, then left again into a corridor to find the crate.





Mission 1: The Battle of Endor

5 Collectibles

Collectible 1

At the start of the mission, take the right hand path towards the destroyed AT-AT Walker with the red ELIMINATE target on it. Underneath it you'll find the crate.





Collectible 2

As you make your way to Platform 4, you'll ambush a Rebel patrol outside a bunker. Take care of them, then hack your way into the bunker and Slice the crate inside.





Collectible 3

Once you've defeated the large group of Rebels by the crashed ship, turn left in front of it to find a path leading to a bunker - hack into it to find another crate inside.





Collectible 4

After clearing the Rebels at the base of Platform 4, go around the back and look under the stairs for the crate before heading to the upper level.





Collectible 5

When you reach your TIE Fighter at the end of the upper level, go past it and look behind the wrecked X-Wing to find the last crate in this mission.





Mission 2: The Dauntless

2 Collectibles

Collectible 1

When you land in the hangar and take out the first wave of enemies, head towards the exit in the smaller side hanger but turn right instead of left to spot the crate you can Slice up in the rafters.





Collectible 2

In the control room where you need to hack the terminals to destroy the power cores, on the lower level head underneath the main platform to find the crate.





Mission 4: The Storm

4 Collectibles

Collectible 1

On your way to the Archive, after you pass through the second gate you'll see a statue in front of you. Turn right and go down the ramp, then enter the fenced area on your left and look for the crate on top of a stack of containers.





Collectible 2

Once you leave the building you pass through after the Archive Courtyard, head left into the side area and you'll spot the crate on top of another stack.





Collectible 3

In the same area, follow the marker to a gate you need to hack, but before proceeding look over the railings to spot the crate on some pipes down by the water.





Collectible 4

When you leave the area by the lifts and head towards the AT-AT, go up the first set of stairs and across the road, then up the steps on the other side. Turn right at the top and follow the next set of stairs, then two small sets of steps on the left will lead you to a raised platform with the crate you are looking for on it.





Head to page 2 for the rest of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 collectibles.