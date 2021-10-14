Squid Game creator talks potential season 2 ideas

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about what might happen in a potential season 2 of the series. Spoilers ahead!

"There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I'd like to explore that storyline – what is going on between those two brothers?"

He continued: "And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don't know yet, but I'll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines."

However, Hwang also indicated the stress of writing and directing Squid Game alone might prevent a season 2, but fans around the world could prove helpful. "Because of all that pressure, I haven't decided yet whether or not I should do another season," he commented. "But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved season one and are expecting good things for season two, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go. I could actually pull ideas from fans all around the world to create the next season."

Netflix's VP of content for Asia, Minyoung Kim, has also recently given a promising update on a potential second installment: "We're still having that conversation with the director and the producer and hopefully we'll be able to come back to you with that answer soon."

Squid Game has been a huge hit for Netflix, already surpassing Bridgerton to become the streamer's most popular show of all time. It's already got official merchandise, and Netflix has even pulled together a list of recommendations for further viewing if you're caught up on the series. If you're still mid binge-watch, though, check your subtitle settings – you could be watching the series all wrong.

