Spy Kids reboot in the works from creator Robert Rodriguez

A Spy Kids franchise reboot from creator Robert Rodriguez and Skydance Media is in the works, according to Deadline .

Two members of Spyglass Media Group - which owns the Spy Kids franchise - will executive produce the film, while Rodriguez will write and direct. There are no actors currently signed on to the reboot, but I'd expect some big Hollywood names and a diverse cast. Spy Kids tells the story of a multicultural family with multiple generations of spies in their midst and heavily features Latinx themes (Rodriguez is of Mexican descent).

The original Spy Kids film hit theaters in 2001 and starred Antonio Banderas as Gregorio Cortez, Carla Cugino as his wife Ingrid, and Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as their children, Carmen and Juni. The film was a smash hit, grossing $112 million at the domestic box office and spawning three sequels. I for one spent most of my childhood quoting the original Spy Kids movie, and there's countless millennials who can say the same.

The fourth film and "last" film in the franchise, 2011's Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, was the first film that didn't feature the original four cast members (but it did have Jessica Alba). However, the Spy Kids franchise is well-known for having an impressive collection of A-List cameos including Danny Trejo, Bill Paxton, Steve Buscemi, Alan Cumming, Sylvester Stallone, and Elijah Wood.

Before Spy Kids, Rodriguez wasn't exactly a household name for children's movies, but after the success of Spy Kids he went on to make The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Just this year, Netflix released its standalone sequel, We Can Be Heroes, starring Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It certainly seems like Rodriguez is in the mood for reboots, and if that means a new generation of kids get to learn creative ways to curse, then so be it.