Splitgate launch will be "10 times more ambitious" thanks to big funding boost

The Splitgate studio head says his plans for launch are now "ten times more ambitious" thanks to the huge player response and massive financial investments.

1047 Games co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx talked to Edge magazine in issue 364 about Splitgate's unlikely journey from an early access game with "a few hundred concurrent players" to its current free-to-play phenom status. The studio announced in August that Splitgate would stay in open beta "for the foreseeable future" , and then in September 1047 revealed it had collected $100 million from investors in a recent funding round.

What does that money mean for the game? Well, Proulx told Edge that Splitgate already received an overhaul during its time in early access, and this extended development schedule means it can be polished even further "to a new level that is far beyond anything we'd ever thought of."

But even beyond making sure what's already there plays as well as possible, the new plan is going to go much larger: "The scope of this project is now ten times bigger. My vision of Splitgate 1.0 is now ten times more ambitious than my vision of Splitgate 1.0 was three months ago." Proulx said.

"Instead of focusing on 'what do we need to do tomorrow, what's in the next update,' it's much more about taking a step back. We don't need to be Fortnite tomorrow. We now have the firepower to take this small team and turn it into a large-scale studio, and just take it from borderline triple-A to quadruple-A."

