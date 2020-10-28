Spider-Man: Miles Morales recruits one of Into the Spider-Verse’s villains

The villain Prowler will be appearing in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Just below, you can see that the official Marvel Twitter account revealed the look of the antagonist in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Insomniac Twitter account followed up with a joking tweet about the cat being out of the bag with the Prowler reveal.

Well it seems Spider-Man the Cat is out of the bag. https://t.co/ZzobA6Gls8October 27, 2020

Specifically though, the reveal of Prowler comes through a variant of The Amazing Spider-Man #55. The cover variant, from Insomniac game director Brian Horton, gives us a first proper look at Prowler, as he stands ready to strike Miles Morales from behind.

You might remember Prowler from 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. Prowler was one of the villains of the movie, alongside Doctor Octopus and Wilson Fisk, and sported a purple costume, a pretty big departure from his look in Miles Morales.

Prowler won't be the only villain appearing in Miles Morales when it launches next month. We've already seen boss battle gameplay of Miles Morales facing off against Rhino, so Prowler is the second confirmed villain for the new game. It's worth remembering that the 2018 game featured the Sinister Six, so it's entirely possible that Miles might be facing off against more than just these two villains.

There's now less than a month to go until Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on both the PS4 and the PS5. It's one of the PS5 launch games for Sony's next-gen console, and will be shipping alongside the next-gen machine on November 12.

For a look at all the other games hitting Sony's next-gen machine on launch day, you can check out our PS5 launch games guide for more.