Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a stunning reversible PS5 cover

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 has a reversible slipcover with gorgeous graphical art inspired by the famous comic series.

The reverse slipcover has been shared on Twitter and shows off the newly discovered artwork. The cover pictures a stylish illustration of Miles Morales wearing the iconic black and red Spidey-suit from the game, with the back of the case displaying a cinematic look at Miles.

The style is very similar to that of the comic book version of Miles, and also reminiscent of design from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. We first caught sight of the artwork back in October, but at the time, it was revealed to be variant cover art drawn by the Spider-Man: Miles Morales creators for a series of comic books.

#SpidermanPS5 Reverable Cover is amazing!#PS5 @GermanStrands pic.twitter.com/knc30LhuBINovember 11, 2020

Elswhere, the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla standard edition on PS5 also has a reversible cover, which displays female Eivor instead.

Insomniac Games have also recently revealed that a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse suit will be coming to Miles Morales at launch, and wearing it makes it look like you’ve just been transported from the animated film. You can check out our review for Spider-Man Miles Morales here, which will be a PS5 launch title set to release tomorrow, November 12, US and November 19, UK.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, released in 2018, has just got a remastered version and will be playable in backwards compatibility on the PS5, with two gameplay options including a 30fps ray tracing mode and 60fps mode.

