Spider-Man Remastered is getting an update to let you export your old PS4 file to PS5

Insomniac Games has listened to the fans, and it's changing up some the features of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 . According to a tweet from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, Spider-Man Remastered will implement a feature that will give players the option to export their previous save file from the PS4 version of the game into their next-gen consoles.

"We have heard you," said Insomniac in the tweet, "in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered." But the goodies for Spider-Man fans don't end there. The tweet also added that the update will give players access to the three new Spidey Suits that will be available in the next-gen version of the game. This will include the Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced suits that were initially announced for the remaster just a few days ago.

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FVNovember 9, 2020

This new addition to the game adds a new incentive for PS4 players who might want to try their hand at the next-gen edition of Marvel's Spider-Man that's going to launch alongside the PS5. Spider-Man Remastered is set to be a fresh take on the hit game, complete with enhanced graphics and improved load times that will set it apart from its predecessor. Other new features notable in the game include adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Spider-Man fans can get in on all the web-slinging action and move their save files into the new console come November 12, when Spider-Man Remastered will launch alongside the PS5. The update that will allow save data transfers is expected sometime later in the month.