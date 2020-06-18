Spider-Man: Miles Morales director confirms standalone game "akin to Uncharted: Lost Legacy"

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game that's smaller in scope than the original Marvel's Spider-Man.

"This standalone game lets players experience the rise of Miles Morales as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker," creative director Brian Horton said in a PlayStation Blog post . Clarifying things further, he says, "You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope." And while Insomniac isn't done with Peter Parker's story, Horton says this new game "is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe."

Horton's post comes on the heels of drawn-out confusion regarding the nature of Miles' game, which was announced at Sony's big PS5 reveal earlier this month. The trailer didn't nail down any specifics, and conflicting follow-up comments from executives and designers only muddied the situation, with some suggesting that Miles' story would simply be an add-on for a PS5 remake of Insomniac's PS4 Spider-Man game.

So, is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales a standalone game? Yes. Will it be as big as the original Marvel's Spider-Man? No. But will it dive into the origins of Miles as Spider-Man and offer "a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests"? Yes, as Horton emphasized.

In addition to the nature of Miles' story, Horton discussed how Insomniac has upped its production value using the power of the PS5, echoing Guerrilla Games' promises of "virtually no loading screens" in Horizon Forbidden West .

"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will show off near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and the DualSense controller," he says. "We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console."