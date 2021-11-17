Spider-Man Marvel's Avengers suits include Spider-Man Noir and the smart casual 'Bugle Boy'

The seven Spider-Man suits that will be available when the webslinger makes their way to Marvel's Avengers have been revealed.

In a new blog post , Crystal Dynamics offered a look at a variety of suits, starting with 'The Classic Suit', directly inspired by Steve Ditkko's original look. The developers say they updated a few "key elements" of the "timeless look" so as not to distract too far from the iconic costume. There's also a suit designed especially for Marvel's Avengers, adding a more 'scientific' take on the costume, with rubber on the gloves and boots and special material for both the red and blue sections of the outfit.

If you're looking for something that looks a little more homemade, the Bugle Boy suit harks back to Peter Parker's day job as a photographer. Sporting a mask over a red sweater and blue jeans, it's a definite nod to the classic colour scheme, even if Spidey doesn't normally have a fancy camera slung over his shoulder.

For the more hi-tech among you, there are two 'Spider-Armor' suits - the Mark I and Mark III. And if stealth is your jam, the spy-themed Secret Wars suit is one possible direction, while The Noir Suit - inspired by the comics that lead to Nicolas Cage's Into the Spider-Verse performance - is an all-black affair complete with trench coat.

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

While Crystal Dynamics' offerings aren't quite as varied as those offered in Marvel's Spider-Man, the latter game was entirely dedicated to Spidey, which explains why he might have fewer fashion options in this team-driven outing.

Marvel's Avengers fans have been waiting a long time for Spidey's arrival, which is set to take place on November 30 . The bad news is that the webbed wonder will only be available for Sony consoles, but the good news is that even if you can't play as Peter, the new update will also introduce a suite of new features alongside the Black Panther arc's Klaw raid.