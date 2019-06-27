Tom Holland reveals a Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene included a really obscure Star Wars reference

Even if you know your Jabbas from your Jawas, a recently-revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene might stump all but the most brainy of fans when it comes to a galaxy far, far away. Tom Holland has even lifted the lid on another scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home that was left on the cutting room floor – one that was already featured in a trailer for the Spidey sequel.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present,” Holland tells Uproxx. “And one of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy.”

It’s heartening to know that even the boss man, Kevin Feige, doesn’t get to always pull in-jokes at the drop of a hat.

As for the Star Wars character featured in the Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene, Uproxx reached out to Feige who confirmed it was Lobot, the administrator of Cloud City (and Lando’s right-hand man) in The Empire Strikes Back. Not the most unknown of characters – but I’d bet you’d be hard-pressed to name him in a line-up of Star Wars’ best and brightest.

Elsewhere, Holland also spilled the beans on another Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene. It’s one we’ve already seen before, too. During the post-Endgame Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, the webhead can be seen taking down several Uzi-toting baddies in a restaurant, then being asked by the NYPD if he’s the new Iron Man. Spoiler: It’s not in the movie.

Why was it cut? “I just didn’t think we needed one more [action scene]” according to the Spider-Man actor.

So, no Russo-style trickery here. Just a Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scene featuring a kid who didn’t want to sell all his toys and a ridiculously cool-sounding Spider-Man beatdown against some generic thugs. Bring on the Blu-ray.

