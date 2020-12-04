New Sony video implies Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in the same Spider-Man multiverse

A multiverse crossover in Spider-Man 3 – potentially featuring Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland – has been long-rumoured. The speculation began with the news broke that Jamie Foxx will be back as Electro, a part he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With that, J.K. Simmons reprising his role of J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home didn't seem like just a nice reference to Maguire's trilogy. Plus, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange joining the cast, and his upcoming sequel titled Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a Spider-Man multiverse seems inevitable.

Sony replied to the rumours by saying that the Spidey casting news was “not confirmed,” which, as you will note, isn’t a firm no – even if it does dampen the speculation a bit. However, a new video from Sony’s Latin American YouTube channel has heavily implied there's a multiverse out there – and that we’ll be seeing more than one Spidey in the upcoming threequel.

As reported by Comic Book, the video is titled “the three Spider-Man Together” and, at one point, a caption reads: “Who is your favourite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose – in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen."

It adds: “in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone – yes – the three Peter Parker saving the world together.”

The video also includes a promise to “find out more very soon.” This isn’t the first time the channel has teased a multiverse crossover in Spider-Man 3, either. In November, a video about Doctor Strange becoming Peter’s new mentor said that the film’s closeness to the sorcerer supreme’s sequel means “theories about the Spider-Verse of the Marvel Universe are strengthened”. Both of these videos are marked as “news.”

While this is very exciting, it’s still not quite confirmation – although, at this point, it seems highly likely that we will be seeing all three Spideys in the same film, potentially in a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse style crossover. Until Spider-Man 3 arrives in 2021, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.