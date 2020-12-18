Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice"

Sony has announced that it's pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering refunds to players who request them.

The news comes at the tail end of a post on the official PlayStation website offering refunds to anyone that bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store and wants their money back.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the company said. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

CD Projekt Red has said that it will continue to release patches in an effort to improve Cyberpunk 2077, specifically with regards to the PS4 and Xbox One version. As we reported earlier, in a recent investor call, CD Projekt VP Michal Nowakowski was asked about the cost of developing console patches, and replied: "The cost of patching the game is irrelevant [compared] to what we have at stake at this moment, so there is no question about it. We definitely want to fix the game, we made our promise to gamers, and we will be doing everything to stick to it."

Cyberpunk 2077 has received largely favorable reviews, though technical issues are indeed a common complaint. GamesRadar's Cyberpunk 2077 review (PC) heaps praise on the gorgeous, immersive world and engaging story, but does note a few bugs.

In case you aren't caught up, we made a round-up of all the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs that caught our eye, and there's also a very entertaining Cyberpunk 2077 glitch trailer to check out if you're bored.