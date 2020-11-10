Sony got rid of the PS5 Dualsense controller button colors to simplify things

You might have noticed that the PS5 DualSense controller is missing the controller's typical colors for its X, Square, Circle, and Triangle buttons.

It turns out there's a reason that the DualSense controller's face buttons are all a neutral blank color, instead of a combination of green, blue, red, and purple. "Yes, except for special editions, we’ve always used those colors," PlayStation senior art director Yujin Morisawa explains to The Washington Post. "For the PlayStation 5, we tried to eliminate what was already there. I wanted to simplify it and make it universal."

The PS5 controller has a scheme of two colors right now: black and white. There's no coloring on any buttons, and Morisawa adds that the shapes themselves "already [show] what the button is going to be," so the colors aren't necessary.

Sony did recently reveal that the DualSense controller will be available in additional colors at a later time. In the same blog post answering FAQs about both the PS5 console and the controller, Sony also revealed that the battery life for the DualSense is about the same as with the DualShock 4.

In the same interview with The Washington Post, Morisawa revealed that he originally designed by the PS5 to be bigger than it is now. Sony's new console is a heckin' chonker by anyone's standards, so it's a big relief that Morisawa was told to make the console smaller by the powers that be at Sony.

