Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel hopes to start production in March 2021

The Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is still on track for its April 2022 release if reports that production is due to begin on March 15, 2021, are accurate.

With filming anticipated to wrap up by May 10, 2021, right now all looks good for the anticipated release date of April 8, 2022.

According to Comic Book , an update on the Creative BC Film Commission website stated the production – codenamed Emerald Hill – is going ahead with an in-house company called Red Energy Films. Since then, however, information about the sequel has seemingly been removed and there's no trace of "Emerald Hill" on the website.

News of a live-action sequel was first reported back in May , with Variety officially confirming a second movie is on the way. Director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters John Miller and Pat Casey who worked on the first movie will be returning to bring us the sequel. While we've yet to have confirmation on the returning cast members, Ben Schwartz took to Twitter to confirm that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially happening. Schwartz was the voice of Sonic in the first movie, so it looks like we can expect to see him reprise his role once again for round two.

Appearing in an interview as part of a series marking SEGA's 60th anniversary, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio producer Daisuke Sato - one of the producers behind the hugely-successful Yakuza games - was asked which game from the Japanese company's extensive catalogue he might like to work on, and immediately answered that he'd "like to get involved" with a Sonic the Hedgehog game "once at least".