Some Star Wars spin-offs have been put on hold - here's what has (and hasn't) made the cut

A galaxy far, far away is about to look a lot emptier. The slate of new Star Wars movies, once looking fuller than Jabba's belly after a banquet, has been reportedly thinned considerably in the wake of Solo: A Star Wars Story and its relatively low takings at the box office. In fact, it may be time to wave goodbye to any Star Wars stories for the foreseeable future.

Collider believes that all Star Wars stories spin-offs are being put on ice (or should that be Carbonite?), so Lucasfilm can put all their attention into making Star Wars 9 the best trilogy topper it can possibly be. It's worth mentioning, though, neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have confirmed the report.

That means there could be no Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story or Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story. For better or worse, Lucasfilm are potentially putting all of their eggs into one basket before moving onto new projects, which is probably for the best in the long run.

However, not all side projects have been shelved. Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy, as well as the project involving Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are both still on the table. That probably points to those sets of movies being further away than we originally realised. Expect a 2021 release date at the very earliest if that’s the case.

Still, are you happy with the possibility of there being no more Star Wars Stories? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was fantastic, Solo: A Star Wars Story, while mired with problems, was also a pretty passable popcorn flick, too.

But there was always the foreboding sense of there being just too much Star Wars or, rather, too much delving into periods and characters we don’t really care for or already know too much about. Here’s hoping this change in direction will force the franchise into taking on new, fresher tales. There is a whole galaxy and thousands of years to play with, after all.

Until Disney and Lucasfilm confirm otherwise, here's all the new Star Wars movies planned for the next few years.