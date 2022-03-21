Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance.

In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.

The actor was meant to portray Stewart in the film's final scene, arriving to talk to Ben Affleck's Batman. But Warner Bros. had other plans for Green Lantern, so the moment never made it to the finished version of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Instead, Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter appeared.

"[Warner Bros.] were like, 'We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement,'" Snyder said of the decision. "So I said all right, I'll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise."

The director has also revealed that the scene that would have introduced Stewart to the DCEU was filmed in his driveway, and has also shared a look at concept art of the moment – along with a glimpse at the picture above at a Q&A event.

As for the DCEU future of Green Lantern, a HBO Max series starring Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner is in the works, but nothing involving John Stewart has been announced just yet.

The next DC project to hit the big screen will be the animated DC League of Superpets this July 29, which boasts a star-studded voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and John Krasinski. It will be followed by Black Adam, which lands this October 21.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for everything else headed your way this year.