Skyrim player finds that Netch Jelly can prevent any and all fall damage

A Skyrim player has discovered a clever way to avoid any fall damage and it involves the elusive Netch Jelly item.

As posted to the game’s dedicated subreddit , one player has demonstrated how to pull off the trick with a video captioned: "Did you know that you can use Netch Jelly to prevent any and all fall damage?"

In the clip, the player dives off the side of a mountain and quickly accesses their pockets to use some Netch Jelly before hitting the ground below.

For those who don’t know, Netch Jelly is capable of paralyzing players who consume it, which is how this trick works. By using the Netch Jelly before impact, players are somehow overriding the fall damage animation meaning that as soon as the paralyzation wears off they are able to carry on as if nothing happened. The paralyzing effect doesn’t last long however so those wishing to pull this trick off themselves should attempt it right before they hit the ground.

The only problem with this hack is that Netch Jelly isn’t always in easy supply, as explained in the comments of the Reddit post. Netch Jelly can be obtained by killing a jellyfish-like creature known as a Netch and taking the jelly from the creature. However, as another player in the comments stated , catching them isn’t necessarily the problem, it's “the emotional cost” which is difficult to face as these creatures are usually harmless and will only attack if provoked.