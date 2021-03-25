Sifu debuts new trailer during the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

Sifu has got a new trailer during today’s Future Games Show, where developer SloClap explores the story accompanying the fast-paced kung-fu action, as well as provide more details.

The Absolver developer revealed in the trailer precisely why you're so devoted to learning kung-fu kicking the crap out of people in Sifu. Essentially, a gang of ruthless assassins murdered your entire family and you're a bloodthirsty young martial arts student on a hunt for revenge. There are five assassins responsible for the death of your family and each one is a different boss, distinct from one another and inspired by five elements of Kung-Fu: Wood, fire, water, metal, and earth. Naturally, standing between you and the assassins are dozens upon dozens of nameless grunts for you to practice your skills on.

The developers do make clear that you won't just be using your fists to take down baddies in Sifu. There are as many different environments as there are bosses, and it sounds like each level will have different items and tools you can equip to clear through groups of opponents.

While the player character looks like quite the accomplished fighter, there will inevitably be times when your enemies overwhelm you, and each time you're revived, you grow a little older. SloClap says Sifu was designed to be challenging and that there is a limit to how many times you can be revived, but we'll need to wait a little longer to find out what happens when you reach that limit.

SloClap first revealed Sifu during February's State of Play event , where we saw some slick brawling and not a whole lot more. Nonetheless, the distinctive cel-shaded visual style and intriguing gameplay was enough to grab our attention, and now we know a good deal more about the brawler.

Sifu is due to release on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store sometime in 2021.