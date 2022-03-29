Elisabeth Moss hunts for a killer and alters reality in official trailer for Apple TV's Shining Girls

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the official trailer for Shining Girls, an upcoming mystery thriller starring Elisabeth Moss.

Shining Girls, based on author Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel of the same name, follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalism career was put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault at the hands of a man who was never caught. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she decides to launch her own investigation and teams up with an experienced, yet troubled reporter named Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to figure out her assailant's identity. As they dive deeper and deeper, they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, and that their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allowed her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Moss, who also serves as an executive producer, directed two of the episodes, splitting the overall directorial duties with Michelle MacLaren (The X-Files, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) and Dana Reid (The Handmaid's Tale, Space Force, Young Rock). The series was written and created by Silka Luisa, who has recently been tapped to write and executive produce Amazon's live-action Blade Runner 2099 series. The cast also includes Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell.

A portion of the series premiered at SXSW earlier this month to positive reviews. The first three episodes will hit Apple TV Plus on April 29, followed by one new episode airing every Friday.

For more, check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.