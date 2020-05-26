Sherlock Holmes Chapter One officially announced and it's coming to next-gen consoles

Developer Frogwares has officially announced its latest sleuthing adventure Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, and it's set to release sometime in 2021.

A new trailer recently dropped that gives us our first look at the latest Sherlock Holmes game in Frogwares' long-running series. Chapter One will be a prequel exploring the origin story of the famous detective, and the trailer shows off a young Holmes as he grapples with the death of his mother.

The trailer also confirms Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will be landing on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, as well as next-gen consoles. Given that the Xbox Series X and PS5 are still set to release Holiday 2020, it makes sense that this upcoming entry in the Sherlock Holmes series would also release on next-gen platforms in the future.

Described as a story-driven detective thriller, Chapter One follows the story of a young Holmes who determines to investigate the mysterious death of his mother. Set many years before Frogwares' previous Sherlock Holmes games Crimes and Punishments and The Devil's Daughter, you'll be able to explore an open world setting on a Mediterranean island.

Using whatever tactics you deem necessary to "confront your past and become the legendary detective you're destined to be", you can choose to use "brute force" or "your wits" to solve your problems alongside your companion Jonathan.

In an interview with GameSpot, Frogwares community manager Sergey Oganesyan said, "What we want to do with Chapter One is that we want to explore this other side of the character, and how he became the great detective that we know". As a "new interpretation of the iconic character," we'll get to see a different side to the well-known detective and gain more insight into his early days. With what promises to offer plenty of mystery and intrigue, Chapter One looks set to scratch our sleuthing itch next year.

