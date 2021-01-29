She-Hulk, Silk, Hellcat, and more get the spotlight in Women of Marvel covers from Jen Bartel

Eisner award-winning cover artist Jen Bartel has created a series of eight variant covers for Marvel Comics' April Women of Marvel one-shot, which puts female creators and characters in the spotlight for an anthology of stories starring characters such as She-Hulk, Peggy Carter, and Marrow of the X-Men.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

True to theme, Bartel's eight variants will feature super women from Marvel Comics who are especially relevant in the current Marvel Universe. The publisher has now unveiled the first wave of four of Bartel's covers, seen below in our gallery, including variant covers featuring Silk, Hellcat, She-Hulk, and Emma Frost all clad in fashionable outfits themed to the era in which the characters were introduced.

"Serving incredible fashion inspired by the year of their creation, Marvel's leading ladies have never looked better," reads Marvel's official announcement of Bartel's eight variant covers.

"She-Hulk rocks her best 1980s power suit, the timeless Patsy Walker puts her claws away for a chic dress, the always glamorous Emma Frost is dripping in diamonds, and Silk puts a modern spin on the traditional," it continues.

"These stunning pieces of artwork will depict Marvel's most popular female heroes in Bartel's signature style and showcase why she's one of today's bestselling cover artists."

Here's the gallery:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As promised, there are four more of Bartel's variant covers to be revealed ahead of Women of Marvel #1's scheduled April 7 release, with the publisher revealing they'll feature Spider-Woman, Black Cat, and Shuri – as well as one more still to be named (is Newsarama alone in hoping for a cool, WandaVision inspired Scarlet Witch cover?).

Women of Marvel has a publisher-centric focus, but comic books have a long legacy of powerful women from many publishers, including these ten best female superheroes of all time.