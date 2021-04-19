Shang-Chi lead Simu Liu on why the character's origins story is long overdue

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the most highly-anticipated films from Marvel Studios, and it’s the first superhero movie from Marvel with a mostly all Asain cast – and it’s well overdue.

Characters like Batman, Super-Man, and Spider-Man have had several films featuring their origin stories and whole franchises dedicated to telling their stories over the last four decades, and in a recent interview with EW, Shang-Chi leading man Simu Liu shared his thoughts surrounding the hype of a new character being introduced to the world at large onscreen.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu shared. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

There is currently another Batman film on the way from Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattison, who will be the 10th actor to play the cape crusader, including Will Arnett in The Lego Movie. Spider-Man 3: No Way Home is part of the second Spider-Man movie trilogy to exist. There would have been three if the Amazing Spider-Man movie franchise had gotten the third movie. It’s been a long time coming for another character who is non-white to have their origin story told on the big screen finally.

Simu has also shared in the past how getting into the suit for the first time made him tear up. This film will definitely be a moment to remember as it is so important to multiple communities of people.

A teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has also finally unveiled, and it's quite safe to say fans are excited to see his onscreen debut finally.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3, just a couple of months after Black Widow which hits theaters, and Disney Plus at an additional cost to subscribers on July 6.