Sulu at SFX Weekender

George Takei is the first big-name guest to be announced for next-year’s SFX Weekender

With more than 40 films and 100s of TV roles to his name, including a regular role in Heroes , George Takei ( Star Trek 's Mr Sulu) will be one of the top guests meeting the fans at Sussex’s Camber Sands on 4th and 5th February next year.

Of his appearance at the SFX Weekender, George Takei said: “I’m boldly going where I have never gone before – to the SFX Weekender! I greatly look forward to beaming over to Camber Sands in February 2011 to see old friends… and to meet new ones.”

The SFX Weekender 2011 promises fans of sci-fi and fantasy the chance to immerse themselves in a galaxy of culture for two days. The weekend festival at Pontin’s Camber Sands is curated by SFX , the world’s number one sci-fi and fantasy magazine.

Earlier this year over 2,500 people attended the inaugural event in 2010 to see stars including Tom Baker, James Marsters and Michelle Forbes. Alongside celebrity appearances, the event included DJs, bands, authors, quizzes, film and TV previews and a packed programme of entertainment.

With further star guests to be announced over coming months, next year visitors can expect to see stage appearances by important contributors to sci-fi such as Pat Mills (one of the founders of 2000 AD , known as the “godfather of British comics"), authors Stephen Baxter, Mike Carey and Gary Gibson, plus cast and creatives from Primeval , ITV’s hit show which is returning to TV in 2011. Also confirmed to appear is original Blake's 7 cast member Sally Knyvette, who played Jenna Stannis - fans can look forward to a Q&A and some never-seen-before Blake's 7 memorabilia.

Dave Bradley, our illustrious editor-in-chief, says: "The 2010 SFX Weekender was a wonderful sci-fi experience and we're so excited about the opportunity to do something even bigger and better for our readers in 2011. With special guests from across all the areas the magazine touches, plus live music and a massive party, this is a chance to join the SFX team and fellow fans for an unforgettable 48 hours. We'll see you there!"

The SFX Weekender is your opportunity to experience a phenomenal weekend in the company of like-minded sci-fi addicts. The dates are Thursday 3 (for early birds and VIP ticket holders), Friday 4 and Saturday 5 February. Head on over to the official website for further details and to book tickets now, and look out for more information in the next issue of SFX (on sale Wednesday 30 June).