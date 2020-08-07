Seth Rogen says The Boys creator "has an endgame in sight"

We hope The Boys, Amazon Prime’s hit superhero series, is around for a long time to come. Executive producer Seth Rogen admits, though, that showrunner and creator Eric Kripke has a plan in place for how it all ends.

“[Showrunner] Erik [Kripke] does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards,” Seth Rogen told GamesRadar+ while promoting his new HBO Max film, An American Pickle.

“But I do also know how fluid these things are. I know some of my favourite shows were not plotted out incredibly specifically, but, to my knowledge, he has an endgame in sight and an ideal number of seasons in his head,” Rogen continued.

Just don’t expect Rogen, Kripke, or anyone else involved in the creative process to commit to a set number of seasons.

“But again, these things change, and I've literally been in the writers' room where someone says something and you go, ‘Oh no, maybe we need two more seasons to do this idea we all like!’ But he's been very deliberate in the plotting out of the show, and we talk so much about a crowd-pleasing experience with the show and making our TV equivalent of a fun, edgy blockbuster. So we've been very aware of making sure people are super happy with what's happening and not disappointed with how it all goes down.”

The Boys season 2 is set to premiere on September 4 with the first three episodes. New episodes, as well as a new aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler, will follow weekly. Meanwhile, you can read the full interview with Rogen here.