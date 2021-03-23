Seth Rogen cast in Steven Spielberg movie based on the director's childhood

Seth Rogen has been cast in Steven Spielberg's next project, Deadline reports.

Rogen will play Spielberg's favorite uncle in the upcoming project inspired by the director's childhood in Arizona. Michelle Williams is already on board to play a character based on Spielberg's mother.

Rogen most recently starred in comedy drama An American Pickle, about an Eastern European Jewish immigrant who gets preserved in a vat of pickles and wakes up a century later in modern-day New York City. On the small screen, he has voice roles in Netflix's coming of age sitcom Big Mouth and the upcoming Amazon Prime superhero series Invincible. Behind the camera, he's continuing his work as executive producer on The Boys season 3 , which is currently filming.

The currently untitled Spielberg movie is set to start shooting in summer 2021, with plans to release it sometime in 2022. It will also mark the first time since 2001 that the director will be involved in writing the screenplay for one of his movies – his last screenwriting venture was for AI: Artificial Intelligence .

Spielberg's last big-screen offering was 2018's Ready Player One , a sci-fi adventure movie based on Ernest Cline's young adult novel of the same name. His next movie is a re-telling of the hit musical West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Maddie Ziegler, which is due to hit theaters this December.