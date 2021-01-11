Secret Invasion: Kevin Feige teases details of Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel series

Among the new Marvel TV shows announced at Disney’s Investor Day event was a series based on Secret Invasion, a comic book storyline which sees Earth infiltrated by the shape-shifting alien race called the Skrulls who have taken the appearance of several superheroes. The show will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role of Talos.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has hinted at more about the series to Comic Book, commenting that the series wouldn’t have as many characters as the original story: "Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Feige said.

He added: "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?'"

The Skrulls were first seen in Captain Marvel, though a twist revealed that the alien race is not as nefarious as they first appear. It appears that Spider-Man: Far From Home laid the groundwork for the Disney Plus show, with the movie's post-credits scene revealing that Talos was disguised as Fury all along – and Maria Hill was Talos’ wife Soren. This wasn’t an evil plot, however: Fury is in space, so Talos took his place.

It’s not yet known what direction Marvel Studios will take Secret Invasion – if the Skrulls will turn out to be the baddies after all, or if there’s something more complicated going on. It seems likely that we might get some more hints in WandaVision, however, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau making an appearance, and SWORD – the intergalactic version of SHIELD – potentially factoring into the story. Monica Rambeau first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, though Parris’ version of her is all grown up (which makes sense, considering the movie took place in the ‘90s.)

