Sebastian Stan doesn't know when he'll play Bucky in the MCU again

Sebastian Stan doesn't know when he'll be back as Bucky Barnes in the MCU.

The actor last played the character in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take up the Captain America mantle – and Bucky come to terms with his past as a ruthless assassin.

But while Mackie will be returning for Captain America 4, it's unclear when we'll be seeing Bucky again.

"I don't, I really don't," Stan told ComicBook.com, when asked if he knew when he'd next be in the MCU. "I haven't known that for 10-plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We'll see, anything is possible."

While Captain America 4 is on the way, so far Mackie is the only attached cast member. But, since Stan has been in all three previous Captain America movies, it would be a surprise if he was absent from the fourth installment.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Marvel producer Nate Moore recently said of Sam in the upcoming fourth film. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a Super Soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm the new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy."

